Boss Lady big part of Rivals100 Trey Palmer’s recruiting process
ATLANTA—Following what would be roughly five months since releasing his top 10 schools, which included Georgia, Rivals100 recruit Trey Palmer out of Kentwood (La.) High School recently declared on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news