Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-29 16:34:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Boss Lady big part of Rivals100 Trey Palmer’s recruiting process

Fkrbwzmazlyckmycvdox
"Athlete" Trey Palmer will likely be exclusively slotted at wide receiver once in college.
Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

ATLANTA—Following what would be roughly five months since releasing his top 10 schools, which included Georgia, Rivals100 recruit Trey Palmer out of Kentwood (La.) High School recently declared on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}