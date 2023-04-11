There’s a new top dog at the University of Georgia, and we’re not talking about head coach Kirby Smart.

Prior to Saturday’s G-Day game, the university will introduce Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog as Uga XI during pregame ceremonies. Boom takes over for Uga X, affectionately knowns as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history.

In keeping with the grand tradition of previous mascots, the “ceremonial collaring” of Boom will start at approximately 3:50 on Saturday and will take place on the 20-yard line, northeast corner of Sanford Stadium.

Boom will be one of the youngest Bulldogs to take over as the official Uga mascot.

Que was two and a half years old when he took over as Georgia’s mascot in 2015. During his tenure, Que compiled an impressive record of 91-18, including back-to-back national championships, two SEC titles, and wins in the Rose, Sugar, Orange, and Peach bowls.

Que retires as the winningest mascot in Georgia history.