News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 00:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Booker on UGA: 'I love the culture'

Booker played offensive line for IMG Academy last year, but projects as a defensive tackle.
Booker played offensive line for IMG Academy last year, but projects as a defensive tackle. (Rivals.com)
Paul Maharry • UGASports
Staff
@pmaharry

The IMG Academy to Georgia pipeline has worked out well for Kirby Smart in the past and it looks like Smart is eyeing another IMG defender in Tyler Booker.

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle, already holds 16 offers as a Class of 2022 prospect and has visited Athens numerous times in the past.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}