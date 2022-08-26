The recruiting process for Virginia’s Life Christian Academy offensive tackle Joshua Miller can be summed up with the phrase “follow your heart.” Miller took a mid-June official to Penn State and a June 24 paid for to Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs on June 13. The official visit to Athens helped seal the deal and the bond with UGA’s staff has grown by leaps and bounds since.

Georgia’s staff continues to make Miller a priority.

“Committing to Georgia, I trusted the staff,” Miller said. “Since I committed, I have built a relationship with most of the coaches. They have a lot of coaches reaching out to me day-to-day checking in on me, having conversations, and building that relationship. From the time I committed to now, my relationship with Georgia’s coaches has grown tremendously. I am loving the feeling from everybody.”

Miller gave insight on how his heart led him to the Bulldogs.

“I just trusted my heart,” Miller shared. “My heart was telling me that Georgia was the right place for me. I had a whole lot of love for Penn State, and I appreciate everything they did for me, but when you go somewhere and your heart is telling you something, you feel it differently. When I took the Georgia visit, and went back home thinking about it, I felt it in my heart.”

The late-June official was not only important for Miller, but also for his family giving their blessings.

“My official was great,” Miller said. “My family got to meet the coaches. They got the feeling of where I will be for the next three, four, or five years of my life. They got to see who will be watching over me and looking out for me; that was good. I had a whole lot of fun with the coaches and with the recruits that were there. We were building relationships and building bonds. I got a chance to see what it will be like when I go there. It was great.”

Miller’s Eagle squad made the trip down to south Florida to take on Stranahan winning 21-6. Stranahan features a five-star Georgia target, a target Miller got to line up against in the season opener.

“Hykeem Williams, No. 8 from Stranahan, he’s a ball player,” Miller stated. “He’s a dog. He’s a wide receiver but he came on defense playing D-end going against me. I have nothing but respect for him. I’d love to see him play for us, but we will see where God takes him.”

Miller will be with the Bulldogs in Atlanta for the opening game of the season against Oregon.