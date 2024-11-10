Block party at Stegeman

Sitting alongside Tyrin Lawrence in Sunday’s post-game press conference, Silas Demary Jr. laughed that it’s a lot of fun playing with a team of bigs that play the way they did in Georgia’s 92-64 win over Texas Southern on Sunday afternoon

“Today we kind of primarily went through the bigs, so, you know, everybody's sharing the love. They put up good screens to get us to the rim. They plug for us,” Demary Jr. said. “So, when we can hit them on a pocket pass and they can shoot that touch shot, or we come off the ball screen and throw them a lob, it's just a lot of fun. I think it brings the crowd in more, and it hypes everybody up.”

It was impressive.

The Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Tigers 53-23 while blocking 12 shots, four each by Somto Cyril and Asa Newell.

Georgia's 12 blocks tied for the most in a game by the Bulldogs since 2019.

“Oh, my goodness. If we could get 12 every night we'd be in business. I'm not sure how many times that's going to happen. Our motor around the rim and even altered a few more than that,” head coach Mike White said. “We've got good length and athleticism. Our ceiling is high defensively. We've got a ways to go of course.”

Ironically, Georgia’s strongest rebounder was sophomore Blue Cain, who tallied his first-career double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. He was one of four Bulldogs with six or more rebounds on the afternoon.

“It's been fun playing with Blue, just going from playing against him last year and playing with him this year,” said Lawrence, the Vanderbilt transfer who finished with 13 points, including a trio of trees.

“You know, going against him last year, we kind of saw him as a guy that's just getting in the game, maybe make a few jump shots and that,” Lawrence added. “But now I feel like he has a better overall game.”

White was impressed.

“He made winning plays - 11 rebounds. He was efficient. He passed up some shots and had some good passes,” White said. “Played a really good floor game. Blue played as hard as I've seen him play. We've got to build on that.”

Mount St. Mary’s transfer Dakota Leffew had his jump shot working.

Leffew poured in a team-high 23 points, 15 coming on 5-of-10 attempts on 3-pointers. Demary Jr. added 17 points for the Bulldogs, followed by Newell with 14, Lawrence with 13, and Cain with 12.

White cited his team’s improved communication as the reason for Sunday’s improved play.

“We were really sharp in our exhibitions. Unfortunately, you don't get any credit for those. I just thought we took a step backward in terms of how we handle playing in front of our fans and the fact we were a heavy favorite,” White said. “Those are things that I may not have done a good enough job talking about on the front end of that first one. Today I thought we got back really in preparation for this one. Probably 72 hours ago we got back to just focusing on smaller details, especially on the glass and on the defensive end. We took more pride in defending. I just thought simply we played harder, responded better to some adversities throughout the game, to some missed shots early. We just played better.”

Georgia – which dominated the boards – held a 25-8 edge in rebounding and limited the Tigers to just one field goal over the final 6:12 to go into the locker room with a 47-29 lead.