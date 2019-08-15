News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 21:27:01 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire on UGA: 'It's LBU'

Cjvcaooioxsqyssvhnrg
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia coaches have made it clear they want to tackle the Lone Star State with a fervor.In fact, the Bulldogs have already extended an offer to one of the top Texas talents in the Class of 2021 in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}