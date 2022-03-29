Big visits taken and coming up for four-star 2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards
The weeks are for school and working out while the weekends for KingJoseph Edwards have been set on his recruiting process. The 2024 four-star Buford (Ga.) defensive end/athlete has made recent sto...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news