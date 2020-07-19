Keon Sabb is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class and his recruitment has reflected his level of talent. The Williamstown, N.J. star safety has a lot of options but he hasn't had a chance to really focus in on many of the schools that have offered him. This spring and summer were going to be very busy for Sabb so look for him to get out on the road quickly once the recruiting dead period is over.

“I’m still just weighing everything out," Sabb said. "I'm just trying to wait the process out, see all my options, and enjoy the process.

“There's been a number of schools that have been keeping in contact with me," he said. "Michigan, Rutgers, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, West Virginia, Georgia, and Texas A&M are the ones that are really talking to me right now. We've talking about where they see me on the field, what position I could be, and sometimes we look at coverages. We've been building relationships. They talk with my family too.

“I went to Penn State and Rutgers earlier this year and I was supposed to take a lot of visits after that," said Sabb. "It all got shutdown because of the pandemic. I did some virtual visits with Florida and Florida State. Every school has an amazing campus so it's nice to see all the coaches talking about it. There have been a couple other schools where the whole staff has talked to me. Michigan, Florida State, and Texas A&M are a couple schools that I know I'm going to visit once the pandemic is over.”

His thoughts on Clemson, his newest offer: “Every offer is pretty big," he said. "I don't want to put one over another. I'm just truly blessed that any school has offered me. I went there when I was in 8th grade with my 7-on-7 team. They weren't recruiting me then but I got to see the campus. I talked to coach Mickey Conn. I haven't really talked to the head coach or many of the other coaches yet. He was saying I kind of resemble Isaiah Simmons so I would play that outside linebacker/safety role. I'd line up mostly as a safety but they could move me around the field.”