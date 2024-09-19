The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Explaining UGA's roughing penalty

Here is the Sept. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Explanation of Walker's roughing the passer flag
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained what SEC officials told him about linebacker Jalon Walker's roughing the passer penalty during Georgia's 13-12 win over Kentucky.
Smart said the league felt like it was the correct call following a review of the play after the game.
“Yeah, they confirmed and felt strongly that that was a penalty, and it was more about the finish and the driving to the ground,” Smart said. “They're trying to make a concerted effort, obviously, to protect the quarterback.”
It was third-and-4 with less than eight minutes to play in the second quarter when Walker slipped through two offensive linemen and hit Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff just as he was throwing the football.
The flag was thrown because officials felt Walker drove his body weight through Vandagriff all the way to the ground as opposed to contorting to one side and allowing the former Georgia backup quarterback to roll over him.
Smart didn't opine whether he felt it was the correct call or not, but he did note that in a play happening that fast that it would be difficult for Walker to make such a quick adjustment.
“It's tough because they're basically asking him to roll over and take the brunt of that on himself,” Smart said. “So, instead of him falling on top of Brock, it should be Brock falling on top of him and he's got to somehow torque his body to twist and land on himself, which, you know, is tough.”
Etienne owns the past
Running back Trevor Etienne was asked what he told his teammates following his arrest for suspicion of DUI this summer. The charge was later dropped following Etienne pleading no contest.
"I addressed the team. I just tell them all, 'Use me as an example. You know, it's not worth it,'" Etienne said. "You know, it's something we want to move forward from and, you know, keep putting our best foot forward and try to avoid those situations."
Etienne missed the opener against Clemson as a result of the arrest but has been Georgia's starting running back against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky. Against the Wildcats, he finished with 19 carries for 79 yards.
"His message was, don't be like him in that way that he didn't rely on teammates that night," defensive end Chaz Chambliss said. "We always say, be our brother's keepers on Friday nights, Saturday nights after the games. He just wanted to use himself as an example to the other guys to make sure that we don't make the same mistakes."
