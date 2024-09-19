The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Explaining UGA's roughing penalty

Here is the Sept. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Explanation of Walker's roughing the passer flag

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained what SEC officials told him about linebacker Jalon Walker's roughing the passer penalty during Georgia's 13-12 win over Kentucky.

Smart said the league felt like it was the correct call following a review of the play after the game.

“Yeah, they confirmed and felt strongly that that was a penalty, and it was more about the finish and the driving to the ground,” Smart said. “They're trying to make a concerted effort, obviously, to protect the quarterback.”

It was third-and-4 with less than eight minutes to play in the second quarter when Walker slipped through two offensive linemen and hit Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff just as he was throwing the football.

The flag was thrown because officials felt Walker drove his body weight through Vandagriff all the way to the ground as opposed to contorting to one side and allowing the former Georgia backup quarterback to roll over him.

Smart didn't opine whether he felt it was the correct call or not, but he did note that in a play happening that fast that it would be difficult for Walker to make such a quick adjustment.

“It's tough because they're basically asking him to roll over and take the brunt of that on himself,” Smart said. “So, instead of him falling on top of Brock, it should be Brock falling on top of him and he's got to somehow torque his body to twist and land on himself, which, you know, is tough.”