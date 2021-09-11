Big day for Bennett

Stetson Bennett woke up Saturday knowing he would start Saturday against UAB.

However, he never predicted the results would be like this.

With starter JT Daniels out with an oblique injury, Bennett sparked the Georgia by completing 9 of 11 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-7 win.

“I was told Thursday morning. They told me and Carson (Beck) before practice that morning,” Bennett said. “It really didn’t matter to me what the outside people were talking about, but I honestly just prepared like I did last week before Clemson, and those games I played since I’ve been here. I was just prepared to go out there. It didn’t matter what everybody else said.”

All five of Bennett’s touchdown passes—which tied a school record—came in the first half. He joined a group that includes David Greene, D.J. Shockley, Joe Cox, and Aaron Murray (twice). Murray was the last Bulldog quarterback to accomplish this feat, throwing for five scores against Nebraska in 2013.

Ironically, the first time Murray did this in 2011, he threw all five in the first half.

Bennett’s were not cheapies, either.

His first touchdown throw came on the second play of the game, a 78-yard strike to Jermaine Burton for a quick 7-0 lead.

After a 12-yard swing pass to Kenny McIntosh went for Bennett's second touchdown throw, he hit tight end Brock Bowers on a wheel route that the freshman took 88 yards for his first collegiate score.

His next two touchdowns were a 61-yard bomb to Arian Smith and a 9-yard touchdown throw to Bowers.

“It seemed that was an Oklahoma stat line, when they play some—North, South, West Texas,” Bennett said.