This week, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young talked about Georgia Bulldog sports from their offices at home.

Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE in which they talk about what which wide receiver benefits the most under the Dawgs' new system as well their thoughts on D'Wan Mathis. In addition check out some of their SEC predictions.

This was recorded prior to the two latest verbal commitments.

(the language may be salty to some)