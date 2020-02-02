Each week Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse and the Hall of Famer himself, Jim Donnan breakdown everything going on with Bulldogs on-and-off the field (plus a little more) on UGA Sports LIVE.

Here is a three-minute recap of this week's podcast in which the trio talks about the latest in recruiting, coaching news, player evaluations and find out why Jake is a hater and if Radi is a keto kind of guy.

Check the Best of UGA Sports Live.

The podcast was taped Tuesday prior to Daijun Edwards' verbal commitment.