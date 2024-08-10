PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Ben Yurosek getting rave reviews from Georgia coaches

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

New tight end Ben Yurosek pronounces his last name “Your-os-ick.”

Get used to hearing it called quite often this fall.

So far, the Stanford graduate seems to be adjusting just fine to what the Bulldogs expect from the position.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo explains.

“You look at the game at the next level, you see them playing 12, 13 personnel, tight ends, and hands in the dirt. They're running counters and powers, not just cutting off on the backside,” Bobo said. “Our offense is a little bit more where we're going to ask the guy to do everything, where some offenses nowadays are just totally spread guys. I think here at a tight end position, you know, you're going to learn how to play in the core, you're going to learn how to move as to be an H-back, so to speak, and you're going to learn, when we split you out and how to run routes.”

Yurosek was already somewhat familiar with Georgia’s style of play.

At Stanford, Yurosek was a key piece of the passing game for The Cardinal, with 107 catches for 1,337 yards (12.49 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

“You saw Ben make plays on the perimeter,” Bobo said. “You saw Ben made plays downfield. What I've seen of him now, I've seen those things.”

Still, there’s been much to learn.

“He didn't go through spring practice, so he's a little bit behind, but he's very intelligent. He's done a great job of continuing to get in the playbook, and we're asking him to do things that maybe he didn't do at Stanford,” Bobo said. “I've seen him accept that, accept that challenge. He's not worried about getting uncomfortable, meaning if he doesn't do something well, he's going to work at it. You don't see him making the same mistake twice, which is a good thing.”

Position coach Todd Hartley has seen Yurosek’s adjustment firsthand.

“He has a presence about him that's just calm, poised, in control. Nothing really makes him upset. Not that he's perfect, but he understands,” Hartley said. “He's mature. If a bad play happens, he's able to put it behind him and move on, and a lot of times younger players can't do that.”

Adding some maturity to the tight-end room doesn’t hurt, either.

Junior Oscar Delp is considered the leader of the room. After him, the Bulldogs are extremely young with sophomore Lawson Luckie, and freshmen Colton Heinrich and Jaden Reddell.

Adding a veteran like Yurosek with as many college snaps under his belt was a no-brainer.

“Anytime you add depth to your program is a good thing. Here's a guy that's played a lot of football,” Bobo said. “He's here trying to figure out how we do it the Georgia way. He's playing out and has done a nice job so far.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from Yurosek in terms of acclimating and ingratiating himself with his new teammates.

“He fits right in. He fits our room from a toughness and a physicality standpoint. He's physical at the line of scrimmage. And he fits our room from an athletic standpoint, too,” Hartley said. “The dude can run and catch. That's one of the main characteristics you've got to have to play tight end, especially on our offense is the ability to run and catch the football and the ability to do something with it in your hands once you do catch it. And he's shown all those qualities this point in camp.”

Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek appears to be fitting right in.
