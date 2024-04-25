Justin Abson chuckled that he played a little trick on Mike White when he called to let him know he was choosing Athens and the Bulldogs as his new home.

“I was messing with him a little bit,” Abson said. “I told him ‘Coach, these aren’t easy … but I want to be a Bulldog.’ His heart stopped for a second because he thought I was going elsewhere.”

This was indeed a big sigh of relief for Georgia’s basketball coach.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Abson was one of White’s early targets and a key piece to the puzzle for a team looking to improve its presence – both offensively and defensively – around the rim.

Securing Abson, the reigning Sunbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to improve those areas of the Bulldogs’ play.

Last year the Bulldogs blocked 121 shots in their 37 games. Abson blocked 96 all by himself last year for his former team Appalachian State

“Just block every shot that I can,” said Abson, when asked what Georgia fans can expect next season.

“That was the main thing they brought up,” he continued. “That’s one way I can possibly get a lot of playing time by my blocking ability; that’s what they need.”

Abson chose the Bulldogs over Xavier, but estimates he held offers from “two dozen or more schools” after he put his name in the transfer portal.

But ultimately, the native of Pompano Beach, Florida felt more comfortable at Georgia.

“Honestly it just felt like home. Being around Coach White, Coach (Erik) Pastrana, the whole coaching staff, the guys on campus, it felt like a great family atmosphere,” Abson said. “Nothing against Xavier, but just going with my gut feeling, I felt like Georgia was the place for me.”