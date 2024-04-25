Behind The Scenes with new Bulldog transfer Justin Abson
Justin Abson chuckled that he played a little trick on Mike White when he called to let him know he was choosing Athens and the Bulldogs as his new home.
“I was messing with him a little bit,” Abson said. “I told him ‘Coach, these aren’t easy … but I want to be a Bulldog.’ His heart stopped for a second because he thought I was going elsewhere.”
This was indeed a big sigh of relief for Georgia’s basketball coach.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Abson was one of White’s early targets and a key piece to the puzzle for a team looking to improve its presence – both offensively and defensively – around the rim.
Securing Abson, the reigning Sunbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to improve those areas of the Bulldogs’ play.
Last year the Bulldogs blocked 121 shots in their 37 games. Abson blocked 96 all by himself last year for his former team Appalachian State
“Just block every shot that I can,” said Abson, when asked what Georgia fans can expect next season.
“That was the main thing they brought up,” he continued. “That’s one way I can possibly get a lot of playing time by my blocking ability; that’s what they need.”
Abson chose the Bulldogs over Xavier, but estimates he held offers from “two dozen or more schools” after he put his name in the transfer portal.
But ultimately, the native of Pompano Beach, Florida felt more comfortable at Georgia.
“Honestly it just felt like home. Being around Coach White, Coach (Erik) Pastrana, the whole coaching staff, the guys on campus, it felt like a great family atmosphere,” Abson said. “Nothing against Xavier, but just going with my gut feeling, I felt like Georgia was the place for me.”
Abson visited Xavier last Friday, and a scheduled trip to Michigan after that did not occur.
“The young guys who are going to be here, Asa (Newell), the young guys like Silas (Demary Jr.), Blue (Cain), and Dylan (James), plus the guys they’re going to bring in this summer, it’s going to be a good group.”
Although he’s yet to meet Newell, Abson said he can’t wait to play with the young star.
He also has some advice for the young man, who undoubtedly will be a big defensive focus for opposing teams.
“Just come with the mentality to kill, because he’s going to have a target on his back,” Abson said. “He’s got to be the hunter, not be the hunted.”
The thought of the 6-10 Newell and the 6-9 Abson hovering around the rim should give White and Bulldog fans plenty of reason to smile.
Abson’s 2.8 blocks per game rank third nationally, but he also averaged 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 points, converting 61 percent of his field goal attempts.
During his two years at Appalachian State, Abson blocked 166 shots. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“The best advice I’ve had is just ready for anything and just be happy where you’re at, because you’re playing Division I basketball,” Abson said. “Not many people are able to do it, so don’t get mad when you’re not getting playing time. Always find a way.”
That’s exactly what he intends to do with the Bulldogs.
While he’s grateful for his two seasons at Appalachian State, Abson’s excited for where his journey has taken him.
“It’s been more than I expected,” Abson said. “I didn’t know what to expect coming to college. I was thankful for everything at App State, I’m just blessed to be in the position I am now.”