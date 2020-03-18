Austin Blaske has officially been a member of the Georgia Bulldogs for almost two months, but there are days the young offensive lineman still pinches himself to make sure it’s real.

Blaske was not a well-known recruit when he signed with UGA, so his sudden commitment caught a lot of folks off guard. Still, playing in Athens was a lifelong goal of his.

“It was magical,” Blaske said of his signing. “Obviously, it was my dream school, since I live in Georgia. It was really a dream come true.”

Unfortunately for Blaske and the rest of Georgia’s incoming freshmen, it could be a bit longer before he’ll actually be allowed on campus. The current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seen to that.

With schools across the state closed and no idea when they may re-open, there’s a chance student-athletes won’t be able to move in until some point this summer. If that’s the case, Blaske said he’ll understand.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is anxious to get to Athens where he’ll join Chad Lindberg, Devin Willock, Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran, and Tate Ratledge to make up what on paper is arguably Georgia’s most impressive offensive line haul in years.

“All of them are great guys, and I think we’re going to come in and compete. It’s going to be a great year,” Blaske said. “I think we’ve got a bunch of freshmen who can push the older players and compete for spots every week.”

Count Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart as a big fan.

“I like (Blaske’s) work ethic,” Georgia’s coach told the Savannah News-Press during his visit to South Effingham back in January. “He plays with toughness, and any time you get a chance to do that with O-linemen, that’s big.”

The story of how Blaske ended up a Bulldog demonstrates just how quickly things can change in the recruiting world.

The former three-star from Guyton was all set to sign with North Carolina State after being committing to the Wolfpack for six months.

But when Smart and new offensive line coach Matt Luke came knocking with an offer the day before the December early signing period, it was impossible for Blaske to say no.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I mean, also I remember that day because it was one of the hardest things I've had to do: decommit from a college I've been committed to for six months. That was hard,” Blaske said. “But the pros outweighed the cons definitely on that day.”

Don’t let his three-star rating fool you.

Blaske may actually be the most versatile of all Georgia’s 2020 signees, with the ability to play all five positions.

“I’ve snapped, too, but we’re deep at center,” Blaske said. “I’m fast enough to play tackle and strong enough to play guard. I’m benching 370 and squatting 605 right now, so I think I can move those big SEC boys out of the way if I need to.”

Time will tell.

“I feel I have the ability to cover a lot of space. I have great feet—wrestling helped me with that. I can move back and forth quickly,” Blaske said. “I’m also really good at stretch. Half my highlights on HUDL are of me taking a re-step then driving and putting guys in the ground, or hitting them off to the guard. So I think I can run stretch to help set that edge and give the running backs a lane.”

For those wondering, wrestling wasn’t just a hobby for Blaske. On the contrary.

In February, Blaske won the Class 5-A heavyweight title, finishing the year with a 48-3 record, after earning runner-up status the previous year.

“It (wrestling) definitely helps your hips,” Blaske said. “You’ve got to know how to flip your hips. You’re either pulling or running a stretch concept, so you’ve got to be able to move your hips. That’s been a big part, but also how to control your body, keep yourself from falling on the ground. In wresting, you fall and the other guy gets a takedown point.”

Blaske wrestled at 285, but is now up to 300, having put on 15 pounds in the past month. He doesn’t plan on getting much bigger than that.

“It doesn’t matter to them what I come in at; they just want me to stay mobile and fast. But I’ll be around 310-315,” said Blaske, who is anxious to make a quick impression on Luke.

Blaske feels he owes it to Luke, since it was at the latter's insistence that the Bulldogs decided to make the offer Blaske couldn’t refuse.

“He gives a good impression,” Blaske said. “He really cares about his players. I’m really excited to be working with him.”