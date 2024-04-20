Former Mount St. Mary’s guard De’Shayne Montgomery said his reason for choosing Georgia as his new home was simple.

Opportunity.

“I feel like it came down to opportunity and I feel like I had the most opportunity at Georgia,” Montgomery said in a telephone interview with UGASports.

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native just wrapped up his freshman season with the Mountaineers after averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting an impressive 53.8 percent to earn Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

For a team that ranked 12th in the SEC in field goal percentage, Montgomery could help Georgia’s average significantly.

Although he won’t arrive on campus until June 1, Montgomery is already working hard.

“I probably spend about three or four hours in the gym every day,” he said. “I’m working on things like getting my release quicker, making it more consistent. Also, work on ball-handling skills and my touch around the rim, focus, and things like that.”

Montgomery chose the Bulldogs over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Cal.

He made his final decision after taking an official visit to Georgia on Monday. After that, it only took him a couple of days to decide.

“I just really like the school. I saw whole different types of people. It’s very diverse, and that really stood out to me,” Montgomery said. “It’s like a family type of environment. Even though there are so many people and staff, it feels like one big family. I feel like they have my back.”

Actually, this wasn’t Montgomery’s first trip to Athens.

Montgomery and Mount St. Mary’s played at Georgia on Dec. 20 in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs won the game 94-82, but Montgomery apparently made an impression, scoring 23 points against his future teammates.

Two weeks earlier, Montgomery scored 22 points in a game at Ole Miss.

“Really coming into college basketball, I always had goals, like making the NBA,” Montgomery said. “I feel like it’s possible with work, coming in every day, working. I feel like with the work I’m putting in right now I can make another jump.”

That’s what the Bulldogs are counting on.

Montgomery’s decision gives Georgia its first transfer, and there are more to come.

Officially, White still has six spots to fill, but that number could grow to as many as eight depending on if RJ Melendez and Frank Anselem-Ibe decide to return or not.

The deadline for entering the transfer portal for basketball is May 1.

Expect more movement in the coming days. One name to keep an eye on is former Appalachian State standout Justin Abson, the third-best player in the nation last year regarding block shots with 2.8 per game.

Abson visited Georgia last weekend, and on Friday took a trip to Xavier before wrapping up with one to Michigan today.

He told UGASports he’ll make a decision soon after that.

As for Montgomery, he’s ready to get to work with his new team.

“It’s a young team, but they’re going to come in and work the same as me,” Montgomery said. “We feel like we’re going to make some good things happen here.”