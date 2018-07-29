Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-29 19:02:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind the Scenes: Rian Davis on the Reveal, Georgia commitment

Vqhwp2ba89hvgqbxhxvs
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

For Rivals100 linebacker Rian Davis, the decision to choose Georgia took a load off of his mind."It feels good," Davis said. "It’s a big stress reliever.”Stress wasn't the main motivator, however.“...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}