Behind the Scenes: Rian Davis on the Reveal, Georgia commitment
For Rivals100 linebacker Rian Davis, the decision to choose Georgia took a load off of his mind."It feels good," Davis said. "It’s a big stress reliever.”Stress wasn't the main motivator, however.“...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news