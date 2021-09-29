Kayin Lee has been sitting on this feeling for over a year now.

He first began to realize he wanted Georgia to be his collegiate home last summer. This summer saw him visit campus multiple times, learning more and more about the program in the process.

On Sept. 4, the four-star 2023 corner watched Georgia's defense dominate Clemson. That sold Lee once and for all, and he committed to Georgia on Sept. 29.

"I really just wanted to focus on football," Lee said. "I just went ahead and locked in as soon as possible. That was really my mindset."