There has been one constant throughout Yazeed Haynes' recruitment.

He built a strong relationship with Fran Brown while committed to Rutgers. Brown then kept in touch after he came to Georgia and Haynes flipped to Penn State.

Now Brown has played a role in another flip. Instead of suiting up for the home-state Nittany Lions, Haynes is heading south to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

"How they all treated me like I was family really stuck out to me," Haynes said. "Talking to Coach BMac (receivers coach Bryan McClendon), Coach Fran, all the other coaches, Coach Smart. It was really just a warm, family feeling which I really liked."