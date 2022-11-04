CLANTON, Ala. - Demarcus Riddick has always been a Bulldog in the heart of Crimson Tide country.

The 2024 Rivals100 linebacker from Clanton, Alabama, grew up a Bulldog fan. Despite Alabama claiming national titles throughout his childhood, Riddick always kept his eyes on the powerhouse program four hours to the east.

That Georgia program is now Riddick's future home, as he committed to the Bulldogs on Friday morning.

"Georgia’s the school I’ve really wanted to go to since I was younger," Riddick said. "That’s where I wanted to build my relationship. That’s where I wanted to go play in college ball. That’s where I see myself playing."