In some surprising news, Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander is planning on entering the NCAA transfer portal. Alexander confirmed the news in a message to UGASports.

Alexander was expected to play a significant role in the defensive line for the Bulldogs after Jalen Carter moved on to the NFL. That no longer will be the case.

On3.com was the first to report the news.

The spring NCAA transfer portal opened today. Per SEC rules, players who enter the spring transfer portal are not eligible to transfer intraconference. In other other words, Alexander will not be able to transfer to another SEC school.

Smart spoke about Alexander and Georgia's other defensive linemen last Saturday.

“Defensive line interior, I think we’ve lost a really good player at that position, but we gained depth, because the players that were twos and threes last year are more ready to play," Smart said. "Christian Miller has come along, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has come along and is playing well, not really interior. Bear is playing better. Nah (Nazir Stackhouse) and Zelo (Zion Logue) have to be careful not to be punching the clock, so we challenge them each day. Warren Brinson has done a good job and then the young freshmen are going to be good players, (but) they’re not where they need to be right now. Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that given us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth.

Alexander played in 12 of 15 games, finishing with nine total stops, including two QB sacks, and 13 QB hurries.

He saw his first collegiate action as a reserve defensive lineman against Samford, where he was credited with one tackle and a QB hurry. He had a team-high four QB hurries in the win over Auburn.

His biggest game came in the national championship, where he finished with three quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss, and a sack in the contest against TCU.