Founded in 2004 by Jay and Teresa Abbott of Douglasville, Ga., after Teresa was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (BBBC) has always been a unique, local charity. Every dollar donated (no hidden administrative costs, no salaries) goes to “Teresa’s Hope” Fund of St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens, which provides free mammograms for women in need. BBBC's impact has always been on emphasizing preventive maintenance and stressing the importance of early detection.

“Every mammogram we are able to provide for the local community costs the St. Mary's Foundation roughly $100,” said Dwight Standridge who, along with his wife, Leslie, help the Abbott family run BBBC. “In 2018, we raised $125,000 which could potentially provide over 1,200 mammograms for women in need. We have really hit our stride in recent years. A few years ago, our yearly donation to St. Mary's hovered around $8000-10,000. But in just the last four years, BBBC has contributed right at $400,000 to the fight against breast cancer."

The BBBC Charity Golf Tournament at the Georgia Club each July—the charity’s largest fundraiser—is one of a kind in that Georgia football players directly participate in the event. The charity and its golf tournament, which was established when Mark Richt was the Bulldogs’ head coach, has grown exponentially over time. Still, as the organization has prospered during the 15-year period, there has been the occasional cause for concern, particularly, a few years ago, when a new head coach was named—one in which perhaps would be reluctant for his players to take time away from summer workouts to play golf.

“When Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach, I’ll admit, we had some nervousness because the golf tournament is so focal to our charity’s fundraising each year,” Standridge said. “But Coach Smart was great about it. He told us to count on proceeding with our event and we could count on UGA football to be a steady partner going forward. The UGA football players use our tournament as one of their community outreach events and we cannot say enough positive things about these young men. They are so giving of their time and always so polite, never turning down an autograph or picture request. Our charity continues to be so fortunate to have the partnership with Coach Smart and the players.”