Deloach’s strength is that of an athletic rebounder and shot blocker. His 6.3 percent block rate in 2022-23 was No. 86 nationally, and his 13.3 percent offensive rebounding rate was No. 49.

A transfer from Virginia Commonwealth, the 6-foot-9 and 215-pound Deloach started 32 games for VCU in 2022-23 and posted 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest. He shot 56.2 percent from the field and 58 percent from the line.

Georgia’s basketball team picked up its second transfer Saturday when Savannah native Jalen Deloach announced he would play for the Bulldogs.

As a freshman at VCU, Deloach averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game, while shooting .586 (58-of-99) from the floor.

Deloach played his high school ball at Berkmar Academy before moving on to The Skill Academy where he averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor.

He posted 15 points and 10 rebounds a game to lead Berkmar to a region as a senior in 2019-20.

Last year, DeLoach helped VCU finish 27-8 and sweep off the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

During his career, DeLoach played in 65 games at VCU, scoring 457 points, grabbed 349 rebounds, and blocked 74 shots. He notched 19 double-figure scoring games, five double-digit rebounding efforts, and five double-doubles while converting on 56.9 percent of his field goal attempts.

DeLoach arrived at VCU after a postgraduate season at The Skill Factory (TSF), a prep school in Atlanta, in 2020-21. He helped TSF capture the 2021 Phenom Post Graduate National Championship while averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game and shooting 64 percent from the field.

He began his high school career at Islands High School in Savannah, where he grew seven inches, to 6-7, between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

DeLoach comes from an athletic family. His older brother Kalen is a redshirt senior linebacker at Florida State, where he started all 13 games of the 2022 season. His older sister Taylor was a Big Ten champion in the long jump and 400-meter relay at Ohio State.

Deloach has two years of eligibility remaining. He joins former Illinois player RJ Melendez who transferred to Georgia earlier this week.

The Bulldogs have four open scholarships remaining.

More to come.