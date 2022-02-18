Basketball team will be without assistant Wade Mason

When Georgia hosts Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs apparently will be minus one assistant coach.

Sources confirm to UGASports that the Bulldogs will be without assistant coach Wade Mason for an undetermined amount of time after being suspended indefinitely.

The suspension is due to an alleged incident with player personnel director Brian Fish at halftime of Wednesday's game in Baton Rouge against LSU.



Georgia officials have yet to comment. It's unclear what Mason's status currently is at this moment, but he will not be on the court when the Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12) entertain Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10) Saturday at 2 p.m.

Head coach Tom Crean was scheduled to have a Zoom session with reporters to preview the contest, but the media event was cancelled at 2:50.



The first-year assistant came to Georgia last June after serving the previous five years at Stephen F. Austin.

Prior to his tenure at SFA, Mason also served an assistant at Oral Roberts from 2012-16 and as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma for the 2011-2012 season.



More to come.