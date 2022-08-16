Basketball coaches salaries released

Details of the contracts for both Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White and women’s coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson were released by the University Tuesday following an open records request by UGASports.com.

Both contracts are six-year deals that will run through April 30, 2028.

White will earn a base salary of $400,000, with a supplement of $3 million for a total of $3.4 million for the upcoming campaign.

His salary will increase each year, culminating at $3.9 million for its final year.

White will also receive $3,500 of NIKE gear per year.

Georgia also paid $1.3 million to the University of Florida to assist with White’s buyout.

Abrahamson-Henderson will earn a base of $300,000 with a supplement of $650,000 for a total of $950,000 per season.

She will also receive an annual incase that will see her salary ultimately bumped to $1,070,000 in its final year.

Like White, Abrahamson-Henderson will receive $3,500 in NIKE gear each year.