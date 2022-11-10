The Georgia Bulldogs' 56-game schedule for the 2023 season includes Southeastern Conference home series with LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

The college baseball season begins Feb. 17, and the Bulldogs will open with a three-game set at home against Jacksonville State. In fact, Georgia's first nine contests will be at Foley Field including a doubleheader with Princeton on Feb. 25.



Georgia will play host to Georgia Tech on Friday, March 3, travel to Atlanta for a game on Tech’s campus on Saturday the 4th and then conclude the series Sunday, March 5th at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Georgia will be the home team at Coolray Field, which has a capacity for 10,427 fans. It serves as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves known as the Gwinnett Stripers. The Bulldogs will return to Coolray Field on March 21st for a game against Georgia State where the Panthers will be the home team. Georgia State will come to Foley Field on April 25.

The Bulldogs have one other game at a Minor League stadium. The March 7th contest with Georgia Southern will be in North Augusta, S.C., at SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets with a capacity around 5,000. They are the Class A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Georgia will be the home team against the Eagles that night, travel to Statesboro for a game on March 8th, and the series concludes at Foley Field on March 29th.

Also of note, Georgia will play a two-game set with rival Clemson. The Bulldogs will face Clemson at Foley Field on April 11th and then travel to Clemson on April 18th.



Georgia will open SEC play at home against the Gamecocks (March 17-19). The other SEC home series will be with the Wildcats (Apr. 7-9), the Razorbacks (Apr. 20-22), the Volunteers (May 5-7), and then close out the regular season with LSU (May 18-20). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be to Auburn (March 23-25), Vanderbilt (March 31-Apr. 2), Florida (Apr. 14-16), defending national champion Ole Miss (Apr. 28-30) and Missouri (May 12-14).