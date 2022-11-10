News More News
Baseball scheduled set

UGA Sports Communications

The Georgia Bulldogs' 56-game schedule for the 2023 season includes Southeastern Conference home series with LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

The college baseball season begins Feb. 17, and the Bulldogs will open with a three-game set at home against Jacksonville State. In fact, Georgia's first nine contests will be at Foley Field including a doubleheader with Princeton on Feb. 25.

Georgia will play host to Georgia Tech on Friday, March 3, travel to Atlanta for a game on Tech’s campus on Saturday the 4th and then conclude the series Sunday, March 5th at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Georgia will be the home team at Coolray Field, which has a capacity for 10,427 fans. It serves as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves known as the Gwinnett Stripers. The Bulldogs will return to Coolray Field on March 21st for a game against Georgia State where the Panthers will be the home team. Georgia State will come to Foley Field on April 25.

The Bulldogs have one other game at a Minor League stadium. The March 7th contest with Georgia Southern will be in North Augusta, S.C., at SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets with a capacity around 5,000. They are the Class A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Georgia will be the home team against the Eagles that night, travel to Statesboro for a game on March 8th, and the series concludes at Foley Field on March 29th.

Also of note, Georgia will play a two-game set with rival Clemson. The Bulldogs will face Clemson at Foley Field on April 11th and then travel to Clemson on April 18th.

Georgia will open SEC play at home against the Gamecocks (March 17-19). The other SEC home series will be with the Wildcats (Apr. 7-9), the Razorbacks (Apr. 20-22), the Volunteers (May 5-7), and then close out the regular season with LSU (May 18-20). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be to Auburn (March 23-25), Vanderbilt (March 31-Apr. 2), Florida (Apr. 14-16), defending national champion Ole Miss (Apr. 28-30) and Missouri (May 12-14).

2023 Baseball Schedule
Date Opponent Location

February 17-19

Jacksonville State

Athens

February 24-26

Princeton (DH included)

Athens

February 28

Presbyterian

Athens

March 3

Georgia Tech

Athens

March 4

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta

March 5

Georgia Tech

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

March 7

Georgia Southern

SRP Park, North Augusta, S.C.

March 8

at Georgia Southern

Statesboro

March 10-12

Charleston Southern

Athens

March 14

Wofford

Athens

March 17-19

South Carolina

Athens

March 21

Georgia State

CoolrayField, Lawrenceville

March 23-25

at Auburn

Auburn

March 29

Georgia Southern

Athens

March 31-April 2

at Vanderbilt

Nashville

April 4

at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw

April 7-9

Kentucky

Athens

April 11

Clemson

Athens

April 14-16

at Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

April 18

at Clemson

Clemson

April 22-24

Arkansas

Athens

April 25

Georgia State

Athens

April 28-30

at Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

May 2

Kennesaw State

Athens

May 5-7

Tennessee

Athens

May 10

USC-Upstate

Athens

May 12-14

at Missouri

Columbia, Missouri

May 16

Western Carolina

Athens

May 18-20

LSU

Athens

May 23-28

SEC Tournament

Hoover, Ala.

June 2-5

NCAA Regionals

TBA

June 9-12

Super Regionals

TBA

June 16-27

College World Series

Omaha, Nebraska

