Baseball schedule announced

Georgia’s baseball schedule is finally complete.

The Bulldogs will open the season on Valentine’s Day on the road for a four-game set at Athens Regional participant UNC-Wilmington, before opening the home portion of its schedule on Feb. 20 against the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Foley Field is currently undergoing a $45 million renovation, which is expected to be complete between the last week in December and the first week in January.

Under second-year head coach Wes Johnson, other games of note include the only regular-season game against Georgia Tech, which is set to take place on April 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves before traveling to Clemson on April 22.

Other non-conference games will see the Bulldogs play home and home series with instate rivals Georgia State (Feb. 2 and March 5), Kennesaw State (Feb. 18 and April 29), along with a home game against West Georgia (March 25).

Georgia will also play non-conference series against Florida Gulf Coast (Feb. 28-March 1) and Columbia (March 7-9).

The Bulldogs will begin their 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule March 14-16 in Athens against Kentucky. Georgia's other four SEC home series will be against Auburn (March 28-30), Arkansas (Apr. 11-13), Oklahoma (Apr. 24-26), and it will close out the regular season with Texas A&M (May 15-17). The five SEC road series will be against Florida (March 21-23), Texas (Apr. 4-6), Vanderbilt (Apr. 17-19) Missouri (May 2-4), and Alabama (May 9-11). The Commodore series in Nashville and the series with the Sooners and Aggies at Foley Field are slated to be Thursday-Saturday.

Also of note, SEC standings now will be kept in a single-division format.

Last year Georgia posted a 43-17 mark, won an NCAA Regional in Athens, and was a game short of advancing to the College World Series. The Bulldogs welcome back a trio of starters in Tre Phelps (.353-12-40), Kolby Branch (.267-17-58), and Slate Alford (.300-17-69), most of the pitching staff including starters Leighton Finley (6-1, 4.14), Kolten Smith (9-3, 5.56), Charlie Goldstein (4-1, 3.72) and Zach Harris (5-2, 6.87) plus feature one of the nation’s top newcomer classes, ranked as high as seventh nationally. Phelps, Smith, and transfer pitcher Alton Davis II (4-2, 5.61, 4 saves) played for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team this past summer.