 Georgia Baseball: Bulldogs announce 2022 baseball schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 14:35:51 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Baseball schedule announced

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

An early March series with Georgia Tech and an SEC-opening weekend with defending national champion Mississippi State highlights Georgia’s baseball schedule announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will play three games, March 4 in Atlanta, followed by a game March 5 back at Foley Field in Athens. The two teams then wrap up their series March 7 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Two weeks later, Georgia opens conference play against defending national champion Mississippi State for three games March 18-20.

Other home SEC series include Florida (April 1-3), Texas A&M (April 14-16), Vanderbilt (May 6-8) and Missouri (May 19-21).

Road series will take the Bulldogs to Kentucky (March 25-27), South Carolina (April 8-10), Alabama (April 22-24), LSU (April 29-May 1) and Tennessee (May 13-15).

The Bulldogs will also have their traditional home-and-home series with Clemson and play three games against in-state rival Georgia Southern, one in North Augusta, S.C., one in Statesboro and one at Foley Field.

Georgia opens its 2022 season Feb. 18-20 against Albany.

Under ninth-year head coach Scott Stricklin, the Bulldogs will have 29 returning lettermen, four players that were redshirted and 14 newcomers. Recently, Georgia’s incoming recruiting class was ranked 15th nationally by Baseball America. The 2021 Bulldogs finished the year 31-25, going 1-2 at the SEC Tournament.

Fall practice is underway and once again teams can play two games against other college squads plus a third against an international team during the fall. The Bulldogs will face Team Ontario Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Foley Field at 6 p.m., and they will play host to Western Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. Additional Information on these home exhibitions will be provided later this fall.

Georgia will conclude fall workouts with an exhibition against the University of Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. First pitch at 121 Financial Ballpark (home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will be at 6:30 p.m

Georgia 2022 Baseball Schedule
Date Opponent Site

Feb. 18-20

Albany

Foley Field

Feb. 22

Wofford

Foley Field

Feb. 25-27

Akron

Foley Field

March 1

Wofford

Greenville, S.C.

March 4

Georgia Tech

Atlanta

March 5

Georgia Tech

Foley Field

March 6

Georgia Tech

CoolRay Field, Lawrenceville

March 8

Georgia Southern

North Augusta, S.C.

March 9

Georgia Southern

Statesboro

March 11-13

Lipscomb

Foley Field

March 15

USC-Upstate

Foley Field

March 18-20

Mississippi State

Foley Field

March 22

Georgia State

Atlanta

March 25-27

Kentucky

Lexington, KY

March 29

Georgia Southern

Foley Field

April 1-3

Florida

Foley Field

April 5

Clemson

Clemson

April 8-10

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.

April 12

Kennesaw State

Kennesaw

April 14-16

Texas A&M

Foley Field

April 19

Clemson

Foley Field

April 22-24

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 26

Georgia State

Foley Field

April 29-May 1

LSU

Baton Rouge, La.

May 3

Kennesaw State

Foley Field

May 6-8

Vanderbilt

Foley Field

May 13-15

Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 17

Presbyterian

Foley Field

May 19-21

Missouri

Foley Field

May 24-29

SEC Tourney

Hoover, Ala.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}