An early March series with Georgia Tech and an SEC-opening weekend with defending national champion Mississippi State highlights Georgia’s baseball schedule announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will play three games, March 4 in Atlanta, followed by a game March 5 back at Foley Field in Athens. The two teams then wrap up their series March 7 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Two weeks later, Georgia opens conference play against defending national champion Mississippi State for three games March 18-20.

Other home SEC series include Florida (April 1-3), Texas A&M (April 14-16), Vanderbilt (May 6-8) and Missouri (May 19-21).

Road series will take the Bulldogs to Kentucky (March 25-27), South Carolina (April 8-10), Alabama (April 22-24), LSU (April 29-May 1) and Tennessee (May 13-15).

The Bulldogs will also have their traditional home-and-home series with Clemson and play three games against in-state rival Georgia Southern, one in North Augusta, S.C., one in Statesboro and one at Foley Field.

Georgia opens its 2022 season Feb. 18-20 against Albany.

Under ninth-year head coach Scott Stricklin, the Bulldogs will have 29 returning lettermen, four players that were redshirted and 14 newcomers. Recently, Georgia’s incoming recruiting class was ranked 15th nationally by Baseball America. The 2021 Bulldogs finished the year 31-25, going 1-2 at the SEC Tournament.

Fall practice is underway and once again teams can play two games against other college squads plus a third against an international team during the fall. The Bulldogs will face Team Ontario Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Foley Field at 6 p.m., and they will play host to Western Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. Additional Information on these home exhibitions will be provided later this fall.

Georgia will conclude fall workouts with an exhibition against the University of Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. First pitch at 121 Financial Ballpark (home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will be at 6:30 p.m