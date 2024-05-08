Charlie Condon and Georgia’s offense have carried most of the headlines for the Bulldogs this spring.

Rightfully so. With 33 home runs, just seven shy of the SEC record, Condon’s bat and those of his teammates are a huge reason the Bulldogs (35-12, 13-11) find themselves in excellent shape for the postseason entering their three-game set at South Carolina..

However, for as good as the bats have been, if Georgia truly wants to make a deep run, its pitching needs to come through.

Of late, Wes Johnson is starting to see some positive signs.

Since Texas A&M jumped on the Bulldogs for 19 runs on April 27, Georgia has seen pitchers combine for a respectable ERA of 3.85.

“It’s been awesome. But I think when it gets so competitive, everyone is fighting for innings, it makes everyone better,” reliever Chandler Marsh said. “Obviously, we’re all rooting for all the guys non-stop, but just being OK isn’t good enough. You have to step up, and everyone is making each other better.”

A deeper look into the numbers shows the improvements being made.

Since giving up 10 runs to Missouri on April 11, Georgia’s last 13 games have seen Bulldogs pitchers allow five or fewer runs 10 times.

That includes holding No. 4 Clemson to just three earned runs in a 15-inning win on April 23, and last Saturday’s 10-0 shutout of Vanderbilt.

Individually, five hurlers are pitching their best ball of the season.

Recent outings for the following include:

• Zach Harris – Seven innings pitched, zero hits, zero runs, three walks, 10 strikeouts.

• Kolten Smith – 25 innings pitched, two earned runs, 14 hits, two walks, 36 strikeouts.

• Chandler Marsh – 4.1 innings pitched, one hit, three runs, one walk, nine strikeouts.

• Leighton Finley – 11 innings pitched, six hits, two runs, six walks, 18 strikeouts.

• Jarvis Evans – 4.1 innings, six hits, one run, one walk, six strikeouts.

“Leighton had a good week last week. It was his career-best outing for innings and all that cool stuff; he was SEC pitcher of the week, but it’s like I told him before his pen, we’ve got to keep going,” head coach and pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “We need to get better at this. Here’s the game plan against South Carolina, so let’s start attacking that in this bullpen and be ready for that, because they’ve got some different hitters who can do some things.

Like many on Georgia’s staff, Marsh worked with Johnson on some subtle mechanical changes that have helped produce improved results.

Becoming mentally stronger has not hurt, either.

“Mechanically, we’ve adjusted some things, but for me, it’s more on the mental side. Just attacking hitters with the mindset of being offensive while pitching instead of being defensive,” said Marsh. “I found myself a couple of times this year reverting back to it, but I understand I’ve got to make those adjustments. Just attacking hitters and knowing that even if the hitter is really good, if you’ve got really good stuff, you can be successful.”