Offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs has entered the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Bulldog to officially do so in the past four days.

Scroggs joins Bear Alexander, linebacker Rian Davis, and defensive lineman Shone Washington. Washington actually left the program in mid-March, but had to wait until April 15—the first day of the spring transfer period—to do so.

Also Tuesday, walk-on offensive lineman Weston Wallace announced on Instagram he was leaving the program.

A graduate of Grayson High School, Scroggs (6-3, 315), did not get into a game last year, only seeing action on the scout team. His absence is not expected to impact the depth on Georgia's offensive line.

Scroggs, who has four remaining years of eligibility, leaves the Bulldogs with 86 players on scholarship. Georgia will need to get down to 85 before the start of the 2023 season.