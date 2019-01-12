Auburn, Ala. - No. 11 Auburn made sure its hiccup earlier this week at Ole Miss was no more than that, as the Tigers returned home Saturday to cruise past Georgia 93-78.

The win boosts Auburn to 12-3 overall, 1-1 in the SEC, while Georgia falls to 9-6 and 1-2.

Five different players finished in double-figures for Auburn, led by Jared Harper with 22 points, followed by Bryce Brown with 15 and Anfernee McLemore with 15 each. Malik Dunbar and Samir Dougherty each scored 11 for the Tigers, who shot 50 percent (34 of 68) for the game.

Turtle Jackson scored a season-high 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Nicolas Claxton with 15, Tyree Crump with 14, and Teshaun Hightower with 12.

Trailing by 10 at the half, Auburn saw Georgia whittle the lead to six on a three-pointer by Hightower with 17:05 left in the game.

However, that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Auburn answered the Hightower basket with a 7-0 run, capped by a Harper 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 13, to their biggest lead up to that point.

After hovering around the 10-point mark for most of the second half, Georgia had a chance to cut the gap to nine, but an alley-oop dunk by Dunbar pushed the lead to 82-69, bringing the crowd to its feet and forcing a timeout by the Bulldogs with 4:04 to play.

The Bulldogs would get no closer.

Unlike last Saturday’s SEC opener, when the Bulldogs were ultimately blown out at Tennessee, Georgia kept its composure early on against the Tigers and their sellout crowd.

After surviving an early barrage of three pointers by Harper, Dougherty and Dunbar to put Auburn ahead 11-4, the Bulldogs chipped away, ultimately going up 22-20 on a three-pointer by Jordan Harris with 11:20 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs would extend that lead to a first-half high of four before a 10-1 run put the Tigers up 41-33.

Auburn’s lead would ultimately grow to 10, thanks to Brown, who converted the Tigers’ fifth three-pointer for a 48-38 halftime lead.

It was a solid first half for the Tigers, who struggled on the road earlier this week in a loss at Ole Miss.

The Tigers shot an impressive 51.3 percent from the field in the first half (20 of 39) and outrebounded the Bulldogs 20-16.

Georgia returns to action on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Kentucky, while Auburn travels to Texas A&M on Wedneday.

NOTE: Georgia head coach Tom Crean was back on the court Saturday after flying to Detroit on Friday to be with his mother who has been very ill.