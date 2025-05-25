Athens Regional set to begin Friday

The winner of the Athens Regional will advance to the best-of-three Super Regionals for a spot in the College World Series.

Wes Johnson’s squad learns Monday at noon (ESPN2) whether it will be one of eight national seeds, along with the three other programs to make up the double-elimination regional.

What was already a foregone conclusion became official on Sunday evening. Georgia will host one of the NCAA Baseball Tournament’s 16 regionals for the second time in as many years.

Georgia (42-15) came within one of the last year’s CWS, falling in Game 3 of the Athens Super Regional to North Carolina State.

Both Baseball America and D1Baseball.com project the Bulldogs to be a No. 6 national seed. Georgia has the No. 6 Strength of Schedule according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Bulldogs are 28-4 in games played at Foley Field this season.

“Last year was a great season, but I think our biggest focus is just right now. (The SEC Tournament) was not the result that we wanted to have happen, so we’ve just got to go back and look in the mirror and get back to work and refocus on what it takes for us to play our best ball down the stretch,” team co-captain Henry Hunter said. “I don't think it's fair to compare this year's team with last year's team. But we hope to just continue to play our best baseball down the stretch for sure.”

Georgia is one of eight SECC teams set to host one of the 16 regionals.

Others include SEC Tournament champion Vanderbilt, Texas, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs will be making their 15th appearance in an NCAA Regional. The Bulldogs won their 2024 NCAA Regional to make their first Super Regional since 2008 and then fell a game short of advancing to the College World Series (CWS). Georgia’s last trip to the CWS came in 2008 when it finished as the national runner-up.

Ticket Information

Any available all-session or single game tickets for the 2025 NCAA Athens Regional will go on sale ONLINE ONLY starting Tuesday, May 27th at 7 p.m. Click here.