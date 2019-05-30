Tony Locey’s opponent on the mound for Friday night’s opener in the Athens Regional will be someone he’s very familiar with: former Houston County High teammate Tanner Hall.

The junior left-hander is 8-5 for the Bears with a 4.67 ERA, while Locey is 10-2 with an ERA of 2.68.

“I know him pretty well,” Locey said. “We won a state championship back in 2016, but with every team in the SEC I know a lot of guys, played travel ball with them, played against them so I don’t make it such a big deal.”

Hall tried his best to agree, but acknowledged knowing his former teammate is on the opposing mound will make the game every more interesting.

"Sure, it adds a little something to it," Hall said. "Everybody knows what a tough competitor he is. I've just got to do what I can to give my team the best chance to win. I'm sure we'll both try not to make it a bigger deal than what it is."

However, both agree that the same is not necessarily true for the folks back in Houston County, according to Locey, many of whom are expected to make the journey to Athens to watch the two match up on the mound.



“It’s a bigger deal for people in our home town who loved watching us play and winning the state championship at Houston County,” Locey said. “As far as I know, a lot of people are coming. The old ‘HoCo Locos’ are going to be here. That was our crazy student section back in high school. Bottom line, they’re going to be heckling both of us; that’s what they love to do. They cheered for us for three years, now they get to go against us. There’s a lot of them who are Bears, a lot of them are Dawgs; the bottom line is, we’ve got to come out on top.”

Hall laughed at the prospect of having his former team's cheering section giving he and Locey what-for.

"I guess we'll find out who's for Team Tanner and Team Tony," Hall said. "It's going to be an interesting game."