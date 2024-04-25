Kirby Smart stated his desire to have four scholarship quarterbacks on campus. Well, now he does.

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada announced after a visit to Athens that he will become a Bulldog.

Rashada will have four years of eligibility remaining after playing just three games his freshman year with the Sun Devils. He missed most of the season with a knee injury.

The Pittsburgh, California native started the first two games for the Sun Devils, completing 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards and four touchdowns before missing the rest of the season due to injury.

In his first start against Southern Utah (a 24-21 win), Rashada completed 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two scores.

Week 2 against Oklahoma State saw the Cowboys come away with a 27-15 win, with Rashada completing 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He would come back to play in a 59-23 loss to archrival Arizona, completing 10 of 22 passes for 82 yards and a score with two picks.

Rashada also missed spring practice after undergoing surgery on the thumb of his throwing hand. But he'll be ready for the start of fall camp.

At Georgia, Rashada will join a quarterback room that includes starter Carson Beck, along with redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton and true freshman Ryan Puglisi.

Per Rivals, Rashada was the nation’s 11th-ranked pro-style quarterback out of high school, and 164th-ranked player after all.

He originally committed to Miami before flipping to Florida, ultimately de-committing from the Gators after his $13.8 million NIL deal fell through. He then signed with Arizona State, his father’s alma mater.

Rashada was not offered by the Bulldogs while in high school.