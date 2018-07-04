As President/CEO of Servants Task Force, a small 501(c) non-profit organization, Steve Rodgers has built a reputation for creating and assembling events which help raise money and awareness for other organizations, like the American Heart Association, the United Way, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, to only name a few. Still, when decorated disabled veteran Tommy Clack, the President of the Walk of Heroes Veteran War Memorial, first approached Rodgers several months ago, no one could have imagined that what would be assembled could quite possibly result in the ultimate collection of Georgia football memorabilia.

Located in Black Shoals Park in Conyers, Ga., the Walk of Heroes memorial was vandalized nearly beyond repair last December by four individuals. Statues were torn down, plaques honoring service men and women were stolen, and the memorial’s grounds were desecrated. In order for veterans and families to again tour the site, Clack asked Rodgers if he could help his organization raise the $250,000 it would take to return the memorial to its original pristine condition.

Rodgers set up the Ride 4 Walk of Heroes drawing, whereby a $25 ticket would win the choice between three 2018 Chevrolet automobiles—a Camaro LT, Traverse LT, and Silverado LT Crew Cab. Subsequently, former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, shot a promotional video for the event. Still, Rodgers needed more resources to reach his goal of a quarter of a million dollars—and then an idea was sprung when Riddell donated a few of its Georgia Authentic Speed Football Helmets.

“After talking to some of my friends who played football at Georgia, I thought instead of the winners of the helmets having to go out and get them autographed, I would get them signed beforehand, and they’d already be autographed for them,” Rodgers said. “I decided I’d start with the signatures of the five living Georgia head coaches (Dooley, Ray Goff, Jim Donnan, Mark Richt, and Kirby Smart), the three Super Bowl MVPs who played for the Bulldogs (Jake Scott, Terrell Davis, and Hines Ward), members of the 1980 national championship team, some all-time greats who played beginning when Coach Dooley was head coach, but also some legends before that era, like Fran Tarkenton and Charley Trippi.”

In reaching out to Georgia’s legendary players and coaches, Rodgers soon discovered their former Bulldog teammates—the less recognizable names—wanted to sign a helmet, as well. Therefore, what is referred by Rodgers as “the Ultimate UGA Legends Collectors Helmet Set” now features far beyond legendary figures.

“Now, any player who played for Georgia who wants to sign a helmet, we want to give them an opportunity to sign,” Rodgers said. “We’re assembling an ultimate legends collection and, for Georgia, that includes everybody—anyone who ever put on the Red and Black.”