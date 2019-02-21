Ask Farrell: Will UGA commit Broderick Jones be a five-star?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
NEW 2020 RANKINGS: Mind of Mike | New five-stars | Biggest decisions in Rivals250 | Breaking down the top 10
After Broderick Jones participated at the Under Armour Future 50 event, the Lithonia, Ga., offensive tackle moved all the way up to No. 27 in the 2020 class and was under serious discussion for getting his fifth star in this latest round of rankings.
The Georgia commit is all of 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and he has outstanding film at defensive end as well. He shows off tremendous strength, athleticism and speed for someone his size. He is the first player outside of that five-star billing in this new release.
As it currently stands, Jones is ranked third at offensive tackle behind two five-stars – Ohio State commit Paris Johnson Jr. and Stanford pledge Myles Hinton, whose five-star brother, Christopher, signed with Michigan this past recruiting cycle.
There are already three five-stars in the Georgia state rankings, led by athlete Arik Gilbert, defensive end Myles Murphy and Hinton. Jones looks to have special qualities to be in that five-star talk moving forward.
Jones is not only impressive athletically but also physically, standing out at the Future 50 because of his long arms, his rare ability in pass sets and his growing confidence as an offensive tackle.
We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he believes Jones has a real chance to finish this recruiting cycle with a five-star ranking or whether there are still questions about his game over the long term.
ASK FARRELL ...
“I think Jones will end up as a five-star before the 2020 rankings are done because he has so many gifts you can’t teach. He’s tall and long and has zero bad weight on a 300-pound frame. He’s also light on his feet, which is important. The areas where he needs to improve — balance, technique, consistent arm extension — are all things that can be taught and he can work on this spring and summer heading into his senior season. The improvement we saw at the Future 50 compared to his junior film is already impressive and he’s just starting to develop as a prospect.”