After Broderick Jones participated at the Under Armour Future 50 event, the Lithonia, Ga., offensive tackle moved all the way up to No. 27 in the 2020 class and was under serious discussion for getting his fifth star in this latest round of rankings.

The Georgia commit is all of 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and he has outstanding film at defensive end as well. He shows off tremendous strength, athleticism and speed for someone his size. He is the first player outside of that five-star billing in this new release.

As it currently stands, Jones is ranked third at offensive tackle behind two five-stars – Ohio State commit Paris Johnson Jr. and Stanford pledge Myles Hinton, whose five-star brother, Christopher, signed with Michigan this past recruiting cycle.

There are already three five-stars in the Georgia state rankings, led by athlete Arik Gilbert, defensive end Myles Murphy and Hinton. Jones looks to have special qualities to be in that five-star talk moving forward.

Jones is not only impressive athletically but also physically, standing out at the Future 50 because of his long arms, his rare ability in pass sets and his growing confidence as an offensive tackle.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he believes Jones has a real chance to finish this recruiting cycle with a five-star ranking or whether there are still questions about his game over the long term.