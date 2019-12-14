Ask Farrell: Which coaching changes earn highest marks?
The team at Ask Farrell has covered the hiring of Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, Mike Norvell at Florida State, Sam Pittman at Arkansas and Eliah Drinkwitz at Missouri over the last few days, but there has been more significant movement for other head coaching jobs and assistant positions over the last few days as well.
Many could have a tremendous impact on recruiting and how teams function moving toward the 2020 season. And there have been some interesting rumors floating around as it’s that time of season for coaches to make moves that have an impact across the college football landscape.
Former Colorado State coach Mike Bobo will be the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina as coach Will Muschamp looks to salvage his job with the Gamecocks with a spark from Bobo, who is a great offensive mind and who can recruit.
Two wanted assistants will be off to head coaching jobs, as Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to USF and Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne has been pegged for the Old Dominion job.
There was big news on Norvell’s staff as reports surfaced that Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is reuniting with Norvell at Florida State as the new Seminoles coach needs to improve an offense that was lackluster at quarterback and on the offensive line this season.
There are rumors that Auburn could replace Dillingham with former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, who failed badly during a short stint with the Razorbacks but who does have inventive ideas from an offensive perspective.
Other big news in just the last day or so: Utah extended the contract of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who could end up as Kyle Whittingham’s replacement when he decides to hang it up; Georgia hired former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke to replace Pittman as offensive line coach; Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt won’t return for the Boilermakers; Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin is off to be Cal Poly’s coach; Norvell has decided to keep Odell Haggins on FSU’s staff; there are reports Kiffin could bring Kendal Briles with him to Ole Miss; and Virginia Tech has parted ways with longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles.
FARRELL'S TAKE
With so much happening in the coaching carousel, we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell which moves have particularly caught his attention and could really pay dividends for the teams making changes over the next few seasons?
"There are a few that really caught my attention as moves I like quite a bit. First, Norvell keeping Haggins is a great move. He's an excellent coach and he is an elite recruiter who will help stabilize things during the transition. I also like the hire of Dillingham at Florida State because he and Norvell work well together and I think they can solve these offensive woes. At Georgia, I like the hire of Luke as the offensive line coach. It's hard to replace Sam Pittman, especially as a recruiter, but Luke has head coaching experience and is a very good offensive line coach as well and selling the Georgia brand won't be hard. I really like the hire of Bobo at South Carolina as well as he's a very good offensive mind and has recruited well in the Southeast. I think these moves will help Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina quite a bit in the long run."