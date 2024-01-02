The greatest tight end in Georgia history and arguably one of the best ever to do it in college is headed to the NFL.

As expected, Brock Bowers has announced he’s leaving the Bulldogs early to apply for the NFL Draft.

The news certainly comes as no surprise.

Bowers is projected by most to be a Top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

The native of Napa, California had hoped to play in Saturday night’s Orange Bowl, but was unable due to continued issues with his ankle.

Bowers suffered a high-ankle sprain at Vanderbilt before he underwent Tightrope surgery to repair the injury. Although he tried to play through the pain, Bowers was never able to quite get 100 percent.

He did not travel with the team to Miami for the Orange Bowl, but arrived on Thursday and was there on the sideline to support his teammates for their 63-3 rout of Florida State.

He leaves behind a remarkable career.

Awards include:

• Back-to-back Mackey Award winner signifying the nation’s top tight end.

• All-American in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by numerous organizations.

• All-SEC in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

• Semifinalist for the Biletnikoff, Lombardi, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

One look at his numbers and it’s easy to see why the 6-foot-3, 240-pound native of Napa, California was so successful.

In three years, Bowers would leave Athens with 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 175 yards and five scores.

His junior season with the Bulldog saw him catch 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that would have been even greater had he not suffered a high-ankle sprain against Vanderbilt.

The injury caused Bowers to undergo tightrope surgery, but he missed only two games before returning against Ole Miss.

He last played in Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.