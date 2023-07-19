NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Arkansas is ready to welcome Dan Enos again.

Enos led some of the most productive offenses in Razorback history from 2015-17. After stops at Alabama, Miami, Cincinnati, and Maryland in the years since, Enos is back in Fayetteville as Sam Pittman's offensive coordinator.

That has Pittman very excited heading into his fourth season at Arkansas.

"I hired Dan Enos because I think he's a hell of a football coach," Pittman said.

The 2015 Razorbacks are one of three teams in school history to surpass 6,000 total yards. That squad also set a school record with 62 touchdowns and averaged 35.9 points per game.

The key to the transition will be quarterback KJ Jefferson, back for his fifth year at Arkansas. Pittman believes his star signal caller will be a great fit in Enos' offense.

"I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him as well as I do," Pittman said. "I think it's going to be the best season he's had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don't know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy. Obviously we have Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin behind him, but he's one (No. 1) for a reason. I think he's going to be very active but he's probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past."

Jefferson got his first taste of Enos' offense during spring practice. Since then, he has been attacking the mental side of his game by watching more film and meeting with the coaches.

Those few weeks from the spring have him itching to hit the field for real this fall.

"It’s going to develop me as a passer, not a thrower, as a quarterback," Jefferson said. "Also just give me the freedom to develop me for the next level. When I say freedom, as in reading and IDing the Mike (linebacker), changing the protection, changing runs, getting us in the best play at that particular time based on what the defense gives us."

The Razorbacks averaged 21, 21, and 25 points per game in the three years following Enos' departure. The past two years have seen Arkansas average just a tick over 30 points per game.

With Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders leading a strong 1-2 punch, the Razorbacks are confident in what this year's offense could look like under Enos' leadership.

"The sky’s the limit," Sanders said.