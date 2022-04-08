Arian Smith hoping patience pays off

Arian Smith's biggest area of growth hasn't been blocking or route running.

Rather, it's been patience. One of the most explosive players on the Georgia roster has had no choice but to wait as his career has been hamstrung by injuries.

Heading into his third year as a Bulldog, Smith is hoping his patience finally pays off.

"Anxious to let loose, show everybody what I can do," Smith said. "That’s the goal this year."

Smith has played in just eight games during two seasons in Athens. He has amassed just five catches in those eight games, but those have gone for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

He's one of the most explosive weapons on the team. But Smith has also battled injuries throughout his career.

During the 2020 season, Smith dealt with multiple ailments. A leg contusion sidelined him during parts of 2021, and then his campaign ended early due to a broken right leg suffered in practice.

Smith said he feels his leg is about back to 70%. He's running full speed in practice, but has yet to shed the black non-contact jersey.

"They’re just really cautious to let me go, get me a red jersey, to get contact," Smith said. "If I had a red jersey on, I’m vulnerable, I can get hit. If I’m in a black jersey, the defense knows."

Smith said his injuries have been frustrating. He feels he is capable of being the speedster who can take the top off defenses, and he's shown those capabilities. The injuries have kept him from staying on the field and doing it consistently.

But that's where the patience has developed. Early in his Georgia career, Smith let one small miscue linger. The injuries have forced him to take a new perspective.

"I’d let one thing ruin the whole practice my freshman year," Smith said. "I feel like now, I’m able to bounce back. If I have a bad period, I’ll come back two periods later in practice, I’m having a good day."

Smith has also tried to take on more of a leadership role. Despite the injuries, he still knows the offense well.

He's taken a particular mentor role to freshman receiver CJ Smith, another pass-catcher with elite speed. The elder Smith said he tries to talk to the freshman every time the Bulldogs slow things down for a walkthrough in order to help him understand the offense.

There's star receiver potential written all over Smith. He has all the physical gifts. He also knows the offense like the back of his hand, well enough to where he's repping at all three receiver positions this spring.

All that's left to do is to stay healthy and show what he can do.

"I’m really capable of anything I put my mind to," Smith said. "Really just being great, trying to be one of the best in the NCAA."



