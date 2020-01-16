Junior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer – who missed of the year with a neck injury – tweeted that he’s been cleared and will be allowed to resume working out with the team.

Georgia got some apparent good news on the injury front Thursday afternoon.

Got cleared ready to get back to the grind 🙏🏾

A 6-foot-4, 335-pounds, Shaffer played in Georgia’s first six games before suffering the injury against South Carolina.

The news is also good as it pertains to the offensive line, which must replace three starters, along with Cade Mays, from a season ago.

Last year, Shaffer backed up Solomon Kindley at right guard, and assuming he can stay healthy, should contend for the starting job at the position this fall.

Shaffer has played in 26 games for the Bulldogs over the course of his career, with his lone start coming last season against Tennessee.