As tough and balanced as the SEC is in basketball when you have games at home, it’s imperative to take advantage.

When you don’t, it’s not going to bode well for the rest of the year.

That’s a lesson Georgia is learning the hard way after another lackluster second half led to South Carolina bouncing the Bulldogs Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum, 72-62.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of being better in the second half,” senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “They made some timely plays there in the second half and made some big rebounds that hurt us.

This one hurt.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5) entered the week still harboring NCAA hopes, but after dropping both home games to Alabama and South Carolina (19-3, 7-2), it might be time to start reassessing those goals.

A brutal second half did the Bulldogs in.

After the Gamecocks switched to a zone – something head coach Mike White said South Carolina only had done a couple of times all year -Georgia shot just 29 percent in the final 20 minutes. That included the Bulldogs converting just 1 of 10 three-point attempts after going 8 of 18 in the first.

“Obviously, by our body language, our level of confidence, our level or swagger, whatever you want to call it, we didn’t shoot it the way we needed to shoot it down the stretch,” White said. “They’ve only played it a few possessions all seasons. It was a great coach by Coach (Lamont) Paris and after those first couple of possessions (in the second half) we lost some mojo for sure.”

South Carolina dominated the game in the paint.

Forty of the Gamecocks’ 72 points came in the pain, compared to just 24 for the Bulldogs.

“I thought they passed it really well to one another. I thought we probably exerted ourselves too much with pressure and trapping of the post,” White said. “We were cross-matched at the end of press at times because we were zone pressing back to man. We were doing some switching (B.J.) Mack because he presents problems with his picking and popping, his ability to stretch you from three.”

Abdur-Rahim took Georgia's woes in the paint a step further.

"I think we just got to do a better job of being physical. I think when we went and played them in Columbia, we were really physical with them, and for whatever reason today we just lacked a little physicality," he said. "They punched us in the mouth, especially in the paint. That was probably their game plan, and they did a good job of executing it.”

Abdur-Rahim led the Bulldogs with 20 points but converted just 4 of 12 three-point attempts and finished with a plus-minus of 14.

Blue Cain added 11 points, followed by Noah Thomasson with 10.