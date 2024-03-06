There’s a reason first-year Georgia coach Wes Johnson hasn’t felt much stress whenever his team has happened to fall behind.

Considering the way his Bulldogs (12-1) continue to blast baseballs, why would he?

Wednesday night against Stetson was another example as the Bulldogs used four home runs and a five-run fifth to roll past the Hatters at Foley Field, 11-5.

“It’s like a fastbreak offense in basketball,” said shortstop Kolby Branch, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam. “When one guy gets on, especially with our park, it’s easy; 1-through-9 gets a hold of one and you’re up two. It’s constant. Somebody is going to get it done, and that’s just how this team is.”

Johnson laughed when asked if Branch’s description fit his team, which used three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to roar back from a 4-3 deficit.

“I’m processing that one right now, but I’ll say yes,” Johnson said. “But here it is, it’s little things with this offense that can get you excited. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do in those situations that are happening right now.”

Georgia, which leads all of college baseball in home runs with 35, saw shortstop Branch go deep twice, including a grand slam, with Slate Alford and Charlie Condon adding solo shots. Condon's home run went a season-long 454 feet with an exit velocity of 112 mph.

Alford, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI, homered for the second straight day after blasting a grand slam of his own Tuesday night against Georgia Southern.

Condon’s home run was his ninth, while Branch’s homer was the third of his career, after the two he hit as a freshman last year at Baylor.

“Games like this just show the lack of panic we have with this team,” Condon said. “Even if bats are slow to wake up, we know we’re going to turn it around because we’ve got enough bats and talents in this lineup that they’ll start falling eventually.”