Georgia continues to make waves in the NCAA transfer portal, Friday picking up Texas-Arlington infielder Ryan Black.

A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Black is coming off a sophomore season that saw him bat .278 with five homers and 41 RBI.

However, he’s capable of much more than that.

As a freshman, Black hit .336 with seven home runs and led UTA with 57 RBI.

Black was rated the 9th-best player in the transfer portal by @64Analaytics and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs in 2025.

Another in a line of versatile performers coveted by head coach Wes Johnson, Black can play shortstop, second base, as well as the outfield.

He’s the third transfer to announce his decision to become a Bulldog in two days, joining Miami-Ohio’s Ryland Zaborowski and first baseman Charlie Jones of the Air Force Academy.

Earlier, the Bulldogs added Georgia State pitcher Blake Chastain, USC-Aiken pitcher Justyn Byrd, and Chipola infielder Knox Bennett (walk-on).

More to come.