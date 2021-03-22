A second Georgia basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

Monday, backup guard Mikal Starks joined Christian Brown, who decided to put his name in the portal last week.

Matt Zenith of AL.com was the first to report the move.

Known primarily for his defense, Georgia signed Starks last year as a transfer from Eastern Florida College. The Miami native played in only 18 games, going just 2 of 10 from the field.

Brown, who battled a quad injury the latter part of the season, played in just 17 games with one start. He averaged 4.4 points while playing in 11 minutes per game.

The Bulldogs also have to wait on word from graduate transfers Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia. The trio is expected to leave but do have the option to return for another year due to the NCAA issuing a waiver for all athletes this year due to Covid-19.