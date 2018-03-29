Georgia’s was already beginning to open some eyes after kicking off SEC play by capturing series against Alabama and South Carolina.
Thursday’s 11-5 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M was another attention grabber.
"I think we're showing we're not the same Georgia you've seen the past few years," senior DH Michael Curry said. "This is a different team, and it's going to show. Other teams are seeing it through TV, they're seeing it through the stats, the records, whatever. But when they see us, they'll see. The biggest thing for us is to just stay within ourselves and play our game. So far, we're doing a really good job."
The win – Georgia’s eighth straight – pushes the 24th-ranked Bulldogs’ record to 20-6, 6-1 in the SEC East, one-half game ahead of now second-place Vanderbilt which begins a three-game series at Florida Friday.
Texas A&M (20-7, 2-5) came into play with the top ERA in the conference with all three weekend starters boasting marks under 1.87, but that didn’t seem to bother the Bulldogs, who outhit the Aggies 11-9, including home runs Curry and Tucker Maxwell.
Curry (3-for-5) drove in four runs for Georgia, with Adam Sasser bringing home three and Maxwell two, both on his first homer this year to make the score 9-4 in the sixth for the Bulldogs who bounced back from deficits of 2-0 and 4-3 to win the game.
"I think some eyebrows are certainly being raised a little bit," Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin said. "We said it ourselves, this was a series where we could prove that we are a really good team because Texas A&M is a legitimate Top 20 team, there's no question about it. If we can find a way to win this series, it's a nice statement. It doesn't change anything we're doing, but I'd like to think some people's eyebrows are being raised."
Texas A&M made Bulldog starter Chase Adkins work hard the first two innings.
Control was an issue for the senior, who issued a pair of walks and two wild pitches that led to the Aggies jumping out to a 2-0 lead, with single runs in the first and third.
The second time through the order proved more difficult for Aggie starter Stephen Kolek, who came into the game with an ERA of 1.70
After Curry nearly got one out with a line shot to deep right, Cam Shepherd followed with a double to left scoring Aaron Schunk, leaving runners at second and third.
They weren’t there long.
Sasser was next and the Bulldog first baseman lined a two-run single to right, putting Georgia up 3-2.
Back came the Aggies in the fifth.
Zach DeLoach led off with Adkins’ fourth walk, bringing up leading hitter Michael Helman who hit a sharp grounder to Shepherd at first. After shuffling to LJ Talley at second for the out, the relay throw appeared to beat Helman, only to be called safe by first base umpire Jordan Ferrell.
Stricklin exploded out of the dugout, but to no avail and All-American Braden Shewmake followed with a two-run home run to put the Aggies back in front.
Again, Georgia would answer, first getting a game-tying single from Tucker Bradley before Curry launched his three-run homer to put the Bulldogs up 7-4.
Maxwell said the fact he and rest of the hitters were able to successfully recognize Kolek's breaking pitch played a huge role in the the team's offensive success.
"The approach early on was to see spin early, see it, make sure we see it outright, and make him throw it for a strike because he's been kind of iffy on his strikes," Maxwell said. "We were going to make him command that pitch and sit fastball until he proved he could win that pitch."
For those who follow SEC baseball, scoring seven runs (all earned) off Kolek was news.
The senior right-hander came into play as one of the top starters in the SEC with an ERA of 1.70 and had given up just one home run in 41.1 innings before Curry made it No. 2 with his liner that carried just over the left-center field wall.
Adkins (3-0) was the grateful beneficiary of the support, earning the win despite giving up the four runs on four hits and four walks before giving way to Kevin Smith to start the sixth.
Smith pitched the next three innings, giving up a solo home run in the eighth to Cole Bedford before Zac Kristofak closed it out with a scoreless ninth.
Stricklin said he never dreamed the final margin would be what it was.
"No, you don't. You kind of expect it's going to be a tight game," Stricklin said. "When they went back up 4-3, you go oh no, because their bullpen is so good. But Michael Curry gets the big hit ... but no, that's a really good pitching staff. They're as good as they come. We just had a good night."
NOTES: Curry’s home run was the 27th of his career and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. … Georgia and Texas A&M continue their three-game series Friday at 7 p.m.