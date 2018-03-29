Georgia’s was already beginning to open some eyes after kicking off SEC play by capturing series against Alabama and South Carolina.

Thursday’s 11-5 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M was another attention grabber.

"I think we're showing we're not the same Georgia you've seen the past few years," senior DH Michael Curry said. "This is a different team, and it's going to show. Other teams are seeing it through TV, they're seeing it through the stats, the records, whatever. But when they see us, they'll see. The biggest thing for us is to just stay within ourselves and play our game. So far, we're doing a really good job."

The win – Georgia’s eighth straight – pushes the 24th-ranked Bulldogs’ record to 20-6, 6-1 in the SEC East, one-half game ahead of now second-place Vanderbilt which begins a three-game series at Florida Friday.

Texas A&M (20-7, 2-5) came into play with the top ERA in the conference with all three weekend starters boasting marks under 1.87, but that didn’t seem to bother the Bulldogs, who outhit the Aggies 11-9, including home runs Curry and Tucker Maxwell.

Curry (3-for-5) drove in four runs for Georgia, with Adam Sasser bringing home three and Maxwell two, both on his first homer this year to make the score 9-4 in the sixth for the Bulldogs who bounced back from deficits of 2-0 and 4-3 to win the game.

"I think some eyebrows are certainly being raised a little bit," Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin said. "We said it ourselves, this was a series where we could prove that we are a really good team because Texas A&M is a legitimate Top 20 team, there's no question about it. If we can find a way to win this series, it's a nice statement. It doesn't change anything we're doing, but I'd like to think some people's eyebrows are being raised."