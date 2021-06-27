An insider's look at Auburn vs. UGA

The Tigers lost their top three receivers from last year—Seth Williams, Anthony Schawartz, and Eli Stove. Youngsters will be counted on to make the jump.

Unfortunately, that’s about all the real experience Auburn can count on as far as its offensive playmakers are concerned.

The Tigers’ talent base still needs some work. But there's plenty of experience at quarterback in junior Bo Nix, while sophomore running back Tank Bigsby is one of the better running backs in the SEC.

While Harsin has no previous experience as far as the SEC is concerned, he named Mike Bobo as his offensive coordinator with former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as his new defensive coordinator.

What's been your biggest impression of Coach Harsin?

Matthews: "He's organized and runs a tight ship. You can tell he has an attention to detail that Auburn has probably needed. I've been around a lot of coaches in my 20 years. A lot that have those traits also have their way of doing things, and it's the only way. I see a little of that in Harsin, but it's clear he values feedback from his coaches. He hired two veteran coordinators in Mike Bobo and Derek Mason, who have their way of doing things, too. They all appear to be gelling very well so far."

What's going to be Mike Bobo's biggest goal when it comes to working with Bo Nix?

Matthews: "Well, first of all, I think having Bobo is the best thing to happen for Bo Nix since he's been at Auburn. Nix is talented, works hard, and wants to be great. Now, he has a coordinator/coach that knows how to fine-tune his mechanics and improve his accuracy, and also an offense that's going to fit his abilities much better. Nix is smart and can run more of an NFL-style offense. He's going to have that opportunity this fall."

How confident are the Tigers with their young receivers, considering Williams, Schwartz and Stove are gone?

Matthews: "The wide receiver and offensive tackle positions are the two biggest question marks following spring practice. While they haven't addressed these positions in the transfer portal so far, I expect they will if the right players become available. The WRs have some talent. Several were injured this spring, but there's not a proven No. 1 or really No. 2 on campus right now. Second-year players Elijah Canion, Ze'Vian Capers, and Kobe Hudson have the potential to step up, and third-year sophomore Ja'Varrius Johnson had a breakout spring (he's a smaller slot guy)."

Auburn returns a ton on defense. What is the potential for this year's group?

Matthews: "Auburn's defense is loaded in the back seven at linebacker and defensive back. They really strengthened the secondary through the portal—while returning three talented cornerbacks: Roger McCreary, Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, starting safety Smoke Monday. That group is going to be deep and versatile. The key will be up front. Defensive end Colby Wooden is a future NFL player. They've got a bunch of guys back, including 5th-year senior DT Tyrone Truesdell. AU has lacked a true edge rusher since 2017. It looks like the Tigers have some dudes this season, including a transfer, but I've got to see it first. If a few of the guys step up inside, and they get a better pass rush, this could be a really strong defense, better than many are going to predict."

What are your thoughts about how this season will go?

Matthews: "Auburn's strengths on offense are going to be Tank Bigsby carrying the football and the run blocking of the offensive line. Combine that with a good defense, and I think this Auburn team will win most if not all of its games against the middle to lower half of the SEC. It's when they have to play the upper half—Alabama, Georgia, and LSU—that the lack of a proven passing game and a reliable left tackle could really limit the offense. You don't win championships in the SEC by running the ball and playing good defense anymore. You've got to have an explosive offense, and I'm not sure AU will be quite there in 2021. Perhaps playing at a packed-out Jordan-Hare Stadium will impact the UGA or Bama games. We'll see."