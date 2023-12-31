Offensive tackle Amarius Mims is headed to the NFL.

The former five-star performer told Pete Thamel that he will indeed forgo his final year of eligibility after three years in the Georgia program.

His decision comes as no surprise. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder is projected by many to be a first-round pick in April’s Draft.

A member of the preseason All-SEC team, Mims started the first three games for the Bulldogs before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 win over South Carolina.

After undergoing tightrope surgery, Mims missed the next six games before returning to action against Ole Miss.

Mims would start the next three games, including the SEC Championship against Alabama, before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the first half after which he did not return.

As a sophomore during Georgia’s national championship run in 2022, Mims appeared in all 15 games, starting the semifinal game in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, and the National Championship in Los Angeles against TCU.

He played in seven games as a true freshman in 2021, seeing his first action against UAB.