The NCAA spring transfer portal for football officially opens Tuesday and runs through April 30.

Though not as long as the month-long window in December, it’s one final opportunity for football players to find a new home, and still be eligible to play this fall.

For players in the SEC, the rules are a little bit different. Student-athletes from SEC schools who enter the spring transfer portal cannot move to another school in the conference if they want to be immediately eligible. That deadline passed on Feb. 2.

Any player who chooses another SEC program during the current period has to sit out a year.

So, what does this all mean for Georgia?

Kirby Smart was asked that question following G-Day at Sanford Stadium.

" Can I control it? I can't. If I concern myself with things I can't control, I won't live long. There's just too much out there. It's really one of those things of, 'Do you want to be here? Or do you not?'” Smart said. “They know how we do things by now. They all know. That (G-Day) was the easiest practice we've had all spring. They enjoyed it thoroughly. Guys want to be somewhere else I have no control over that.”

During the December window, 20 players left the program and all but walk-on running back Sevaughn Clark found a new home.

You can see them all below: