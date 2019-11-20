Recruiting is, for the most part cyclical. Over time, some powerhouses fade while new ones emerge. Coaching changes, conference realignment and a host of other factors have an impact on the schools that wane and wax on a year-to-year basis. Below, Rivals.com has a look at the programs that saw their stock rise and the ones that saw it fall the most over the last decade. MORE ALL-DECADE: Rivals All-Decade team | Top QBs | Top RBs | Ranking the No. 1s | Crazy recruiting storylines in 2010

THREE UP

GEORGIA 2010 RANK: 15 CURRENT RANK: 6 WHAT HAPPENED: Georgia’s return to the top five of the recruiting rankings can easily be traced to the Kirby Smart hire. The Bulldogs’ average finish in the five years prior to Smart’s arrival was 10.2. Since Smart’s installment in 2015, UGA has averaged a ranking of 3.8, which includes national recruiting titles in both 2018 and 2019. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM ***** CLEMSON 2010 RANK: 19 Current RANK: 2 WHAT HAPPENED: Clemson is the favorite to win the 2020 recruiting title, a fact that would have been hard to believe when the decade began. The Tigers had never finished in the top 10 of the recruiting rankings before 2011 and cracked the top five for the first time in 2015. The 2010s have been good to the Tigers, which hired current head coach Dabo Swinney in 2008 and watched his player-friendly approach pay dividends despite not being located in hot bed recruiting state. The Tigers have drilled into Florida and expanded their reach nationally as a result. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM ***** TEXAS A&M 2010 RANK: 17 CURRENT RANK: 5 WHAT HAPPENED: A&M’s rise seems to be all about the SEC. After finishing 22nd, 17th and 27th respectively in its last three years as a Big 12 institution, The Aggies made the hop to the SEC in 2012. From there, everything changed. A&M has finished in the top 10 on three occasions and is currently pushing for its second top-five finish since switching leagues. Being the state of Texas’ only SEC program comes with perks. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

THREE DOWN